Three new lawmakers join Steuben County Legislature

BATH, NY (WETM) – Three Steuben County legislators were sworn in Monday for their first four-year term on the county board as part of the county Legislature’s reorganizational meeting.

The newly elected legislators are:

District 3: Dr. Guy Hammond, R-Bath, replacing county Legislator Robin Lattimer, R-Bath

District 9: Wendy Lozo, R-Canisteo, replacing county Legislator Tom Ryan, R-Canisteo

District 12: James Kuhl, R-Erwin, replacing Legislator Gary Roush, R-Erwin.

County Legislature Chairman Scott Van Etten, R-Caton was unanimously re-elected to his position as legislative chief while county Legislator Kelly Fitzpatrick, R-Bath, was selected by county lawmakers to replace just-retired Legislator Robin Lattimer, R-Bath as vice-chair.

Van Etten thanked county officials and department personnel for their efforts fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects during his first two years as county chairman. He noted legislators will face challenges in the upcoming year including re-districting, several building renovations including the DMV in the city of Corning and several highway shops, and maintaining a stable economy.