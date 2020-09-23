Three Odessa-Montour students hospitalized as a precaution after early morning bus accident

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – Five people, including three students, have been taken to Schuyler Hospital “as a precaution” after a bus accident at the intersection of Rt. 224 and Fowler Place on Wednesday morning.

According to The Odessa File, the accident occurred at about 7:02 a.m. when a westbound car lost control and struck a bus that was stopped on Fowler facing north. The bus driver and bus driver aide were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Superintendent Chris Wood tells 18 News that all of those hospitalized have since been released.

At approximately 7:02 a.m. today, an Odessa-Montour school bus was struck by another vehicle while stopped at a stop sign. The families of the three students who were on board were notified and those students, along with the bus aide and driver, were transported to Schuyler Hospital by ambulance as a precaution. The district thanks the Schuyler County Ambulance and the Odessa Fire Department for their rapid response and our two staff members who were on the bus for focusing on the safety of our students in this situation. Odessa-Montour Central School District.

Schuyler Ambulance, Erway Ambulance, and Valois-Logan-Hector Ambulance all responded, as did the Odessa Fire Department, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department and Wolfe’s Garage.

Courtesy The Odessa File

Courtesy The Odessa File

Courtesy The Odessa File

There is no word on the condition of the car driver, according to The Odessa File report. The ages, conditions, and grades of the students hospitalized were also not disclosed.