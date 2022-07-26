MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Three teens have been arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Pokemon cards, Lego sets, and other merchandise from the Mansfield Walmart, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a shoplifting report at the Mansfield Walmart on July 24 around 6:03 p.m. According to the arrest report, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male from Pennsburg, and a 17-year-old female from Red Hill, Pa. allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of themed toys and novelty items from various movie and game franchises.

PSP said the teens allegedly stole the following:

Misc. Lego sets – $399.88

Pokemon cards – $300.72

NFL cards – $111.86

Misc. Novelty items – $59.92

Pop’s characters – $23.76

Gray tote box – $16.48

Store merch items – $15.76

Misc. Harry Potter wand item – $14.97

Star Wars R2 – $14.88

Misc. Rainbow Loom set – $0.97

State Police said that all three teens were arrested. Charges will be filed through a district court, the report said.