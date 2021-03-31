Throwing Tomahawks: Denim Axe Co. is open for business in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Denim Axe Co., located at 162 East 14th Street in downtown Elmira Heights, is officially open for business Wednesdays through Sundays.

Mar. 31 marked the grand opening for the region’s first axe throwing venue.

Co-owner Craig Southard explained why they started this project.

“Obviously, it is a popular thing country wide, so I thought it’d be good to bring to this area,” said Southard. “It gives the public something to do and go out and socialize. I think people are itching to get out of the house and go do some stuff.

For those who are nervous about throwing axes, Southard said it is easy to learn.

“[There is] nothing really to be nervous about,” said Southard. “I know it can be pretty intimidating, but I think everyone can get the hand of it pretty quickly.”

Those interested in testing their axe throwing abilities are advised to make reservations online at DenimAxe.com in order to guarantee a spot. Bookings are scheduled for 75 minutes and include, if needed, a brief training session from one of our knowledgeable Axetenders.