HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – As the first thunderstorm in weeks rolls through the Southern Tier, thousands of customers are reporting power outages, according to NYSEG’s outage map.

As of 2:35 p.m., almost 10,000 customers were without power across Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties, according to NYSEG. Steuben and Tioga Counties both reported over 4,000 outages, and Chemung had over 1,100.

As of 2:40, around 135 customers are currently without power in Caton, Southport, Corning, and Big Flats Townships, according to NYSEG’s map.

NYSEG said the estimated restoration time for many of the outages is later this afternoon.

Chemung and Tioga Counties, N.Y. and Tioga County Pa. were issued severe thunderstorm warnings on August 4. According to the National Weather Service, the storm could bring 60 mph gusts of wind and quarter-sized hail. The warning is in effect until a little after 2:00 p.m.

18 News will continue to follow any developments with the storm and resulting power outages. Check back for updates.