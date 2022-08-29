(WETM) – Severe thunderstorms have started to cause power outages across the Southern Tier Monday evening, according to NYSEG.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins Counties on August 29. The storm report said a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts was located over Thurston, moving west at 50 mph.

NYSEG’s outage map reported that as of 5:50 p.m., there were 477 customers without power in Steuben County. However, farther north, there were 1,303customers reporting outages in Livingston County.

Check back for updates as 18 News’ Storm Team tracks the weather throughout the Twin Tiers.