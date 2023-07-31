THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Thurston will be holding a public hearing to discuss the future of sewage sludge spreading in the area.

The meeting will be held in the Campbell-Savona High School auditorium at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10. Members of the public are invited to share their opinions, evidence, and experience related to sewage sludge spreading.

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, wastewater from homes and businesses is carried to treatment facilities where it’s separated into biosolids (sewage sludge) and liquids. The treated liquid is usually discharged in nearby waterways while the sewage sludge is removed from the facility for disposal or beneficial use. Sewage sludge can be spread over land to benefit the soil and/or help crop growth. However, sewage sludge spreading has been linked to “forever chemicals” being found in soil.

On Feb. 15, the Town of Thurston put a one-year moratorium on the expansion of sewage sludge spreading. This moratorium is currently preventing existing operations from expanding and stopping other solid waste management facilities from taking up the practice in the town. The meeting on Aug. 10 will allow the public to help the town decide whether or not sewage sludge spreading should continue in Thurston.

“Based on comments we have received at previous town meetings, the town board is contemplating the enactment of a complete ban on the disposal of sewage sludge in the town,” said Michael Volino, Thurston Town Supervisor.

Representatives from Cameron Concerned Citizens for a Safe Environment, the Finger Lakes Sierra Club, Thurston Water, and Zero-Waste Ithaca will be at the meeting to teach attendees about sewage sludge spreading. Those who are unable to attend the meeting will be able to share written comments and submit a survey on the Town of Thurston’s website until 7 p.m. on Aug. 14. The survey hasn’t been uploaded at this time. Those interested in sharing their feedback should check Thurston’s website after the meeting.

For more information about sewage sludge spreading in Thurston, visit this webpage. More information about the moratorium can be found on this webpage.