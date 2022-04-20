ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Tickets are on sale for Downtown Elmira’s Taste of Downtown, an annual family-friendly street festival offering food, spirits, music and auctions.
The event will take place next Thursday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chemung Valley History Museum, 415 E Water St, Elmira, NY 14901.
Guests can expect food, spirits, music, and silent and “surprise” auctions all to support the annual Elmira Street Painting Festival. This year marks a return after two years of being canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. This year’s event also celebrates a milestone of 15 years in downtown Elmira.
Some of the vendor’s guests can expect to include:
- Meg’s Cheeseboards
- Hill Top Inn Restaurant
- 1157 North
- Downtown Grind
- Elmira Tea & Coffee House
- Exhale
- Strategic Custom Designs
- Cookie’s Creations
- Turtle Leaf Café
- The Bistro – CFJP
- ELMIRA ELKS LODGE #62
- Craft Farm
- Ray Jewelers
- Journey Fitness 333
- Anthony’s Restaurant
Tickets can be purchased at https://elmiradowntown.com/post.php?pid=128, tickets are listed as $30.