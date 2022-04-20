ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Tickets are on sale for Downtown Elmira’s Taste of Downtown, an annual family-friendly street festival offering food, spirits, music and auctions.

The event will take place next Thursday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chemung Valley History Museum, 415 E Water St, Elmira, NY 14901.

Guests can expect food, spirits, music, and silent and “surprise” auctions all to support the annual Elmira Street Painting Festival. This year marks a return after two years of being canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. This year’s event also celebrates a milestone of 15 years in downtown Elmira.

Some of the vendor’s guests can expect to include:

Meg’s Cheeseboards

Hill Top Inn Restaurant

1157 North

Downtown Grind

Elmira Tea & Coffee House

Exhale

Strategic Custom Designs

Cookie’s Creations

Turtle Leaf Café

The Bistro – CFJP

ELMIRA ELKS LODGE #62

Craft Farm

Ray Jewelers

Journey Fitness 333

Anthony’s Restaurant

Tickets can be purchased at https://elmiradowntown.com/post.php?pid=128, tickets are listed as $30.