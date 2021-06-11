Tilt-A-Whirl Unveiled at Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Tilt-a-Whirl ride was unveiled Friday at Eldridge Park.

The ride was unveiled by the Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society and was previously at Bushkill Park in Easton, PA prior to flooding in 2004. Bushkill Park was owned and operated by the brother of the original Eldridge amusement park founder.

The ride has been renovated over the last few years. The renovations were temporarily paused last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 18 News spoke to the Executive Director of Eldridge Park, Beth Clark about the debut of the ride. “We’ve actually owned the Tilt-a-Whirl for several years now. We purchased it from Bushkill park after it was hit by flooding, and we have been renovating it for several years. We’re very excited to finish them for this year and get the ride operating.”

The ride opens on Friday, June 11 at 5:00 pm at Eldridge Park and has been under renovation for several years prior.