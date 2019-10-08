Timeless Tuesday Night Out benefiting Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – A Timeless Tuesday Night Out to benefit the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club is this coming Tuesday, Oct. 15.



Between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Timeless Destination, 77 Main Street in Wellsboro, adults and youngsters can enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring pasta, meatballs, garden salad and bread.

The dinner price for adults is $10.99 with $2 for each dinner sold donated to the Nessmuk club. The price for youngsters under the age of 12 is $5.99 with $1 of each dinner sold donated to the club.

In addition, the club is holding a raffle for a limited edition handcrafted L.T. Wright knife in a handmade leather sheath that has a suggested retail price of $90. Tickets are $2 each.

Raffle tickets can only be purchased during dinner hours on Oct. 15.

For more information about the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club, email Charlie Messina at nessmukgunclub@gmail.com.