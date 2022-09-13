(WETM) — The Wolf Administration has announced several grants to assist Volunteer Fire departments throughout Pennsylvania, including several departments in Tioga and Bradford County.

A total of $762,414 in grants was announced to help rural communities in Pennsylvania increase protection from wildfires. The grants were awarded to local fire departments in communities with fewer than 10,000 people.

The departments in Tioga and Bradford county that received grants are:

Tioga County

Mansfield Hose Company — $10,000

Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department — $2,374

Bradford County

Leraysville Pike Volunteer Fire Department — $3,700

You can see the full list of fire departments that received grants by clicking on this link.

“We are grateful to those who help fight brush and forest fires across the commonwealth and are pleased to support these critical efforts to protect our public lands from wildfires,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Deputy Secretary John Norbeck said. “Ensuring we have well-equipped and highly trained wildfire fighters is key in protecting our forests and wilds from wildfires, whether they are human-caused and naturally occurring.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation said that priority was placed on projects involving the purchase of wildfire suppression equipment and protective clothing. The grants can also be used to purchase mobile or portable radios, install dry hydrants, wildfire prevention and mitigation work, and train wildfire fighters.