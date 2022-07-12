Timothy Loehmann is sworn in as the Tioga Borough police officer on July 5, 2022

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – Officials in Tioga Borough will meet tonight for a special council meeting following the hire and subsequent resignation of officer Timothy Loehmann, the ex-Cleveland officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014.

The special council meeting is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. on July 12 at the Tioga Borough Office, according to a calendar event on the Borough website. The meeting will likely address next steps following Loehmann’s withdrawal of his application last week.

At least 28 people have responded to a Facebook event for the special meeting, saying they will be attending the meeting. At least another 45 have responded “Interested”.

Loehmann withdrew less than two days after he was sworn in as the sole Borough police officer on July 5. The news prompted a firestorm of controversy among the community, as well as refuting back-and-forth claims from the Borough Mayor and Council President about access to Loehmann’s history and the spelling of his name.

Then again two days after his withdrawal, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Tioga Borough, accusing the council of breaking Commonwealth Law by not properly conducting a background check on Loehmann. The AG’s letter said that the Borough’s failure to thoroughly check Loehmann’s records “erodes the public’s faith in your leadership and the public’s trust in the officer you ultimately select.”

Shapiro went on to warn the Borough to follow proper procedures for any potential future hires moving forward.

Loehmann drew national attention in November 2014 when he shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice. Rice, who was black, had a pellet gun tucked in his waistband at the time of the shooting.

A grand jury didn’t indict Loehmann. He was later fired in 2017 for reportedly providing false information on his job application. In July 2021, the Ohio Supreme Court denied Loehmann’s appeal to get his job back.