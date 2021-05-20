Tioga County awarded $300K grant to rehabilitate affordable housing

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Tioga County was awarded $300,000 for the rehabilitation of five owner-occupied homes, according to Governor Tom Wolf. The money is part of more than $7 million awarded through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) awarded to 13 counties in the Keystone State.

Eight of the county’s 39 township and municipalities meet or exceed 51% LMI population and the impact from Marcellus Shale has increased demand for rental and temporary housing but not home ownership.

The Tioga and Bradford Housing Authority will serve as the grant administrator.

“The HOME program supports the state’s ability to provide safe, affordable housing for low-income Pennsylvanians through new construction or the rehabilitation of blighted properties for rental housing, first-time home buyers, owner-occupied spaces, and single-family affordable housing,” said Gov. Wolf. “Everyone deserves a safe, up-to-code, and accessible space to call home, and this grant funding supplies that while simultaneously revitalizing communities with new homeowner and renter opportunities.”

The HOME program provides federal funding to assist municipalities and local governments in expanding and preserving a supply of affordable housing for low and very low-income Pennsylvanians. HOME funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment. HOME program funds are provided to DCED from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the annual entitlement appropriation process.