GAINES TWP, Pa. (WETM) – It’s construction season, and road work projects are cropping up everywhere. Drivers in Tioga County, Pa. are being reminded of another bridge replacement project set to begin next week and last into the fall.

The bridge on Route 6 over Phoenix Run and about 0.2 miles west of the intersection with Phoenix Road (Route 3001) will start being replaced on April 11. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said that the work will start with the removal of the current bridge.

Drivers should expect a single lane with temporary traffic signals. Work is weather permitting and crews will operate during daylight hours. Work is expected to finish in early November 2022.

PennDOT said Rylind Construction Company, Inc. is the main contractor for the project. The replacement is expected to cost $1.9 million. The existing bridge will be removed and a one-span composite pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge will replace it, along with selected borrow excavation rock, paving, drainage, guide rail and other work.