Tioga County bridge to be renamed Mansfield Veterans Memorial Bridge

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A bridge over the Tioga River on Route 6 in Mansfield will be renamed the Mansfield Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Renaming the bridge was part of a proposal by Rep. Clint Owlett in House Bill 155, which was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 64 of 2021.

Rep. Owlett says plans are in the works to officially dedicate the bridge on Sept. 11 prior to the annual 9/11 memorial service.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to the men and women who served our country to secure our safety and our freedom,” Owlett said. “Naming the bridge in honor of these heroes is a constant reminder to each of us of their patriotism and sacrifice.”