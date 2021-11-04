Tioga County Homeless Initiative announces construction of a new homeless shelter building

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The Tioga County Homeless Initiative announced the construction of a new homeless shelter building.

The best word to describe the building they currently use is ‘crammed.’

“Right now we currently got things on four floors, a trailer, and two sheds, to keep everything organized… And I say that with rolling my eyes because it is hard to keep it organized,” said Abby Thorborg Director of Operations for Tioga County Homeless Initiative.

The building is at full capacity, housing six to eight people per room in bunk beds. The washing machine they use is a contraption that runs a hose from the sink to the bathtub. And right now the shelter has to store their food in a trailer outside because there isn’t enough space inside.

Under the current circumstances, they are living in the director says a new building is a necessity.

Thorborg, says they have raised $700,000 so far, and the new building is going to cost $1.5 million. When asked about how she is planning on funding the rest, she said “through the grace of God.”

If you would like to donate to sponsor the new building, you can mail a check labeled ‘Capitol Campaign,’ to the Tioga County Homeless Initiative: 2580 Charleston Rd, Mansfield, PA 16933

Construction is supposed to start in the spring of 2022 and is set to be done by the fall of 2022.