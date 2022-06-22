TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information into the death of a woman earlier this month.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of 62-year-old Laurie Hawthorne at 184 Campbell Hill Road in the Town of Tioga. According to the release from the sheriff’s office, the investigation is concentrated between June 1 and June 19, 2022.

Officials didn’t release any details on the case. Anyone with information about Hawthorne’s death is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office in any of the following ways: