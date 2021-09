WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – On Sept. 13 at around 5:30 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield responded to 1122 Stony Fork Rd., Delmar Township, near Wellsboro to the reports of a naked man in the roadway.

Upon arrival on the scene, troopers noticed 39-year-old Mark Delong running in the roadway naked.

According to the report, Delong was then placed into custody and charged properly