CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County Fairgrounds on October 1.

The police report said that auctioning off a horse is in violation of Title 18 section 5547 related to Live Animals as Prizes prohibited.

Cliver was issued a summary charge by an Pennsylvania State Police Animal Cruelty Officer.