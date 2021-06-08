Tioga County man killed in ATV crash

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – An Osceola man has died after an ATV crash in Farmington Township on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield.

Shawn Main, 51, was traveling west on Fish Hill Road when he lost control while going around a left turn. The ATV struck a cluster of trees and Main was thrown from the vehicle, causing severe head trauma. State Police say Main was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Main was transported by Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospitals ALS to UPMC Wellsboro where he was pronounced dead.