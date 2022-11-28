TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Tioga County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for having over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York announced that Timothy Deuel, 64, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 15 years of post-release supervision, $45,000 in fines as restitution to the victims, and forfeiture of the devices the images were stored on.

The announcement said that Deuel pleaded guilty in July 2022 to possessing 1,000 images and 200 videos on three digital devices at his home.

He also acknowledged that in 2015, he was previously sentenced to 87 months in prison and 10 years of supervision for distributing child porn.