TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — The Tioga County Pa. Sheriff’s Office will host a National Night Out event tomorrow night, August 2, 2022.

National Night Out is an event meant to bring together Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, business, and the community together for a night of fun.

Tioga County Pa. Sheriff Frank Levindoski said that the event is desigined to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness and generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts.

Levindoski also said that the event is an attempt to strengthen neighborhood spirit, law enforcement-community relationships.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ives Run Recreation Area. The event is free to attend and will have food, swimming, games, uniformed officers, emergency vehicles, search and rescue dogs, and more.

For more information about the event, you can call the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 570 723-8276.