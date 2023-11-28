TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — The Tioga County, Pa. Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scam callers pretending to be from the sheriff’s office.

According to a Facebook post made by the Tioga County PA Sheriff’s Office page, the sheriff’s office received numerous complaints about scam calls on Nov. 28. During these calls, the caller would pretend to be personnel from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and ask for money.

Sheriff Frank Levindoski said his office would never call anyone asking for money. Tioga County residents should follow the following tips provided by Sheriff Levindoski to avoid falling victim to scam callers:

Never give anyone you don’t know personal information over the phone.

Never give your credit card information, banking information, social security number, or date of birth to anyone.

Government agencies will never accept or request gift cards as payment.

If you suspect the person calling you might be a scammer, hang up immediately without providing any information.

Write down the number of the suspected scammer.

Tioga County residents who have concerns that they might be wanted or that the sheriff’s office is trying to reach them should call the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 570-724-3491.