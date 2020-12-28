Tioga County release State of Emergency

Tioga County, N.Y. (WETM) – A State of Emergency was announced for Tioga County, New York on Thursday, December 24th.

According to a press release from Martha Sauerbrey, Legislative Chair of Tioga County, the State of Emergency has been declared due to significant amount of rainfall as well as melting snow which has caused flash flooding and river flooding.

According to the release, large amounts of water covered roadways making them impassible, threatening the safety of citizens of Tioga County.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days or until rescinded by a subsequent order.