Tioga County roads closed due to flooding

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Several roads in Tioga County are closed due to flooding across north/central Pennsylvania.

According to PennDOT, Route 287 between Catlin Hollow Road and Sweet Hollow Road in Middlebury Township is currently closed due to floodwaters.

Route 4017 (Holden Street / Holden Brook Road / Locey Creek Road) between Hammond Street and Read House Road in Osceola Township was closed but has reopened.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car.