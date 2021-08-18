Tioga County roads closed due to severe flooding

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Roads across Tioga County are closed due to flooding and downed trees/utility poles.

According to PennDOT, the following Tioga County roads are closed as of 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Route 249 from the beginning to the intersection with Route 49 in Westfield Township

Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road/Locey Creek Road) between New York State line and Route 249 in Middlebury Township

Route 4005 (Brookfield Road) between Route 49 in Westfield Township and North Road/Rietter Road in Brookfield Township

Route 4019 (Hammond Street) between the New York State line and Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road) in Osceola Township

Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) between Route 49 in Nelson Township and Route 249 in Middlebury Township

More road closures are possible and drivers are reminded to never drive through flooded roads.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect on Wednesday night in Tioga County.