Tioga County Sheriff sworn-in to another term, hints at new plans

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Tioga County Sheriff Frank Levindoski was sworn in for another four year term in Wellsboro.

In a statement released on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Levindoski said he was “truly blessed to be serving Tioga County as your Sheriff for another four years.”

Levindoski thanked his wife and three children for their support throughout his career, as well as the citizens of Tioga County.

“Your continued support for me and my office has been second to none and it is appreciated more than you will ever know.“Thank you” to my wonderful staff for doing such a great job every day. Our mission statement at TCSO is very clear; “We ensure a safe environment and an excellent quality of life for our community. We provide exceptional service directed in a courteous and respectful manner for the protection of life, property, and rights of all citizens and visitors.” We have accomplished so much in the last four years which has had a significant positive impact on the community. I have a lot more to accomplish and a lot more to offer in the next four years as your Sheriff. So, with your help Tioga County, we will make it happen.”

Levindoski says he will be announcing new plans and ideas in the near future and that anyone can contact him by emailing flevindoski@tiogacountypa.us.