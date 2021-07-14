Tioga County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing vulnerable Candor woman

CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing vulnerable adult, Sandra Ledford.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ledford left her home in Candor on July 6 at approximately 11:30 a.m. and was later observed making a purchase at the Mirabito convenience store located on State Route 96 in Owego at approximately 11:48 a.m.

Ledford was last seen traveling south on SR 96 towards the Village of Owego with a cast on her right leg and a prosthetic left leg.

Anyone who might have seen Ledford or the vehicle pictured above is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010. Residents with video cameras or security doorbells are also asked to check their video for potential sightings.