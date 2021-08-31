Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Owego Police Department to collect donations for Special Olympics at local Dunkin Donuts locations

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, along with other Law Enforcement Officers across New York, will be stationed at local Dunkin Donuts locations to raise awareness and collect donations for athletes of the Special Olympics New York.

In Tioga County, members of the Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol, Criminal Investigation Division, and Communications Division along with the Owego Police Department will be at two locations: 135 Park St. in the Village of Owego and 7858 State Route 434 in Apalachin.

The fundraiser will go from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and all donations go directly to the Special Olympics New York.