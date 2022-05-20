MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — The Tioga County Special Olympics hosted their Track and Field event today at Mansfield University for the first time after a two-year hiatus.

More than 230 athletes were registered for events including running, softball toss, long jump, walking and other skills.

The day started with a parade of athletes at 9:30 a.m. A Special Olympics banner was presented by Taylor Makley from Wellsboro Area High School and Skyler Barnes from North Penn-Mansfield High School.

The event offers year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Tioga County Special Olympics said about the event, “The Special Olympics offers its athletes year-round opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes, and the community.”

Pictures from the event can be found below. Congratulations to all competitors!