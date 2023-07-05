CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a notice to residents in Tioga County regarding upcoming road closures and detours in the county.

According to the release, intersection improvement projects will continue along the roats of Route 6, Route 660, and Route 4002 (Charleston Road) in Charleston Township.

The intersection is said to be 1/2 a mile east of Route 1001 (Whitneyville Road/ Ore Bed Road) and 1.5 miles west of the intersection with Bullock Road.

Starting July 5, Charleston Road will be closed between Route 6 and Cole Road, with a detour being set up using Whitneyville Road/Ore Bed Road and Route 6 will be utilized through July.

Starting Monday, July 17, Route 660 will be closed between Rice Road and Route 6 while the contractor realigns the roadway.

For the Route 660 detour, eastbound traffic will be designated to use Route 6 east, Route 15 south to (Camp Canoe Exit/Route 2005 (Main Street) south), to Route 660 east.

The $2.5 million intersection improvement project will work on intersection realignment, paving, line painting, updating signage, and guide rail. Work is expected to be completed by October 2023.