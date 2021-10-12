Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency holding veterans expo

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and Tioga Downs Casino Resort will be holding the 4th Annual Veterans Expo at Tioga Downs Casino Event Center in the Grand Ballroom on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 10 am – 4 pm.

The Expo is a free resource and information fair for veterans, family members, care providers, and the public at large. There will be over 50 agencies and organizations present and ways to volunteer and get involved in helping veterans in your communities.

For more information email veterans@tiogacountyny.gov.