Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency hosts Annual Veterans Expo at Tioga Downs Casino Event Center

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – After a year of Covid-19 complications, Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency returns to hosting their 4th Annual Veterans Expo. The Expo will be held at the Tioga Downs Casino Event Center in Nichols, New York on Thursday, October 21 from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Director of Veteran Services, Michael Middaugh, says the Expo is a resource and information fair that is free for veterans, their family members and care providers or the public at large.

“The idea behind this event is to bring agencies and organizations to one central location where it’s easily accessible by veterans from many different localities,” Middaugh said. “It gives them an opportunity to learn about services and organizations near them or in their own communities who can help them with quality of life issues.”

The Expo will have over 50 agencies and organizations in the Grand Ballroom. These agencies and organizations include “Stand With Me,” which lets veterans with disabilities obtain service dogs to help assist them, and “Catholic Charities of Tioga County,” which has programs for veterans like a food pantry that gives free lunches for those in need.

Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency encourages everyone to find ways to volunteer and get involved in helping veterans in their communities.