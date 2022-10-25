WATROUS, Pa. (WETM) – A small Tioga County village will be getting an additional $1.2 million, adding to another $1.5 million granted earlier this spring for its drinking water system.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Village of Watrous in Gaines Township will be granted $1,232,315 to supplement the previous grant from May 2022. The money is part of a $45 million round of grants to counties around the Commonwealth from the Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV).

“This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” Wolf said in the announcement. “Whether it be water and sewage systems, parks, or social services, these dollars are going to help make communities better places to live, work, and play.”

The Gaines Township grant is aimed at improving the water system in Watrous. Specifically, the money “will be used to remediate the poor quality of drinking water in Watrous and establish a permanent, safe, metered, and reliable distribution system.”

Watrous previously received $1,512,520 in May 2022.