Tioga County woman, 96, killed in Mansfield crash

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Adda Gontarz, 96, was killed in a single-vehicle accident on South Main Street in Mansfield, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to the State Police crash synopsis, on March 23 around 10 a.m., a 2019 Ford EcoSport was traveling south on S. Main Street near the 2911 block. The vehicle crossed across multiple lanes and left the roadway, striking a boulder, road sign, flower bed, and branches of a pine tree before coming to a stop.

The vehicle came to rest within the pine tree limbs 154 feet south of where it left the road.

Gontarz was interviewed and transported to the Williamsport Hospital. State Police were informed on March 28 that she passed away.