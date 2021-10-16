Tioga County woman arrested for stealing $5K worth of power tools

(WETM) – Amanda Hazard of Nichols, New York was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda for allegedly stealing over $5,000 worth of power tools.

State Police in Bradford County, Pennsylvania responded to a “cached of power tools” that were reported stolen in Tioga County, New York. The tools were reportedly stolen from seven residents in Owego and Candor.

Among the 18 tools stolen were a $762 DeWalt 20V Max 7 Piece Cordless Combo Kit, two weed eaters, a leaf blower, an air compressor, and five chainsaws.

Hazard was arrested by State Police on one felony count of receiving stolen property, one felony count of burglary, one felony count of criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.