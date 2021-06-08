Tioga County woman charged with attempted homicide after shooting; victim hospitalized

MORRIS, Pa. (WETM) – Laura Bitner of Morris has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after a shooting early Monday morning on Hurley Hill Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 61-year-old gunshot male victim was transported via medical helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital. State Police say the man was shot in the abdomen and is in stable but critical condition.

Bitner was charged Tuesday with attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Bitner was arraigned in front of District Magistrate Edgecomb and sent to the Tioga County Prison.