NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – For Giving Tuesday, the movement that promotes global “radical generosity”, Tioga Downs is giving over $1 million to dozens of non-profits across the Twin Tiers.

Tioga Downs announced that it will be awarding $1.1 million to 54 non-profit organizations in Chemung, Tioga, Broome, and Bradford Counties. The announcement said “this year’s recipients have made incredible strides in supporting the needs of the communities that surround Tioga Downs.”

The resort will hold an event from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Nov. 29 to announce and award the recipients.

GivingTuesday is a movement founded in 2012 that falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year. According to its website, the goal of the day is “to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life.” Part of the mission of the movement is to showcase that any person—not just lawmakers, grantmakers, and philanthropists—can contribute to making systemic change.