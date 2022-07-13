NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Downs Casino Resort President and CEO Jeff Gural has been nominated by President Joe Biden to join his administration.

Gural has been called to serve as the chair of the Public Buildings Reform Board. According to their website, the PBRB is an independent agency used to identify opportunities for the Federal government to significantly reduce its inventory of civilian real property and thereby reduce costs.

Gural has many years of experience in philanthropic work and efforts to support other businesses in this region. He is currently the chairman of GFP Real Estate LLC. on top of his roles as President and CEO of both Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Real Estate Board in New York and has previously served as Chairman of the Times Square Alliance’s Board of Directors and as the Broadway Association’s Vice President.

Gural expressed his excitement about being nominated for the important position.

“It’s a true honor to be called into service for our country,” said Gural. “My experience and commitment to making the Southern Tier a better place for all local businesses has prepared me for opportunities like this. I thank President Biden for the recommendation, and I look forward to the appointment process with lawmakers in our nation’s capital.”