NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation awarded $1.5 million to 100 local non-profits during a Tuesday evening ceremony.

The $1.5 million was spread among non-profit organizations in Chemung, Bradford, Broome, and Tioga Counties. According to Tioga Downs, all of the organizations chosen for these awards are addressing poverty and community deterioration in the Twin Tiers.

“Through the experiences shared by our award winners, we eagerly anticipate the ripple effects of these grants making a real difference close to home,” said Tioga Downs Owner Jeff Gural. “There are countless organizations doing amazing work, often without the budget they truly deserve, and these grants aim to amplify their impact.”

The foundation’s goal is to promote economic and community development by funding organizations that provide charitable, religious, literary, scientific, and educational services to Chemung, Broome, Tioga, and Bradford Counties. Gural pledged to increase his foundation’s donations to $2 million in 2024 and 2025.

A list of the organizations that received donations from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation on Nov. 28 can be found below.