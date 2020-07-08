Tioga Downs hotel temporarily re-closing due to COVID-19 restrictions on casinos

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga Downs will be re-closing their hotel to the public and not taking reservations following Governor Cuomo’s announcement that casinos will remain closed.

Tioga Downs originally re-opened their hotel on Friday, June 26 in anticipation of the casino being allowed to re-open with Phase 4.

With Governor Cuomo indicating that it will be some time before casinos are allowed to re-open, Tioga Downs Casino Resort made the decision to cease hotel operations until there is a better understanding of when they can also re-open the casino. Tioga Downs

PJ Clarke’s restaurant will remain open with both outdoors patio dining and inside with social distancing on Fridays and Saturdays from 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., as well as Sundays from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with limited menus.

For more information visit: www.tiogadowns.com