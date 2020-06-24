Tioga Downs hotel to reopen on weekends, casino remains closed

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga Downs will reopen their hotel to the public on June 26 for Fridays and Saturdays only.

The hotel will be open on Fridays from 3:00 p.m. through Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Guests may book a room online or call the casino resort’s reservation number at 888-946-8464 during business hours.

To ensure the health and safety of their guests, Tioga Downs Casino Resort has been actively working with hospital grade cleaning consultants and medical professionals, while reviewing guidelines provided by the CDC and other public health officials to offer a safe #PlayItSafe re-opening plan. Tioga Downs

PJ Clarke’s restaurant will be open both outdoors on the patio or inside with social distancing seating on Fridays from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. –9:00 p.m. as well as Sundays from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. with limited menus.

Entertainment will be provided this weekend on PJ Clarke’s patio featuring Oldies with DJ Louie G on Friday, June 26, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Top 40 with DJ Dirty on Saturday, June 27, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The casino will remain closed for the timebeing.