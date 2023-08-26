NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Tioga Downs Casino Resort announced that it has made a donation of over $100,000 to a local veterans organization.

On Friday, Aug. 25, representatives from Tioga Downs presented a check for $128,000 to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group. This non-profit organization is based in Vestal and provides resources to veterans, service members, and military families.

The donation followed a veterans benefit concert that was held on July 28. The show featured Three Dog Night, and all 3,200 tickets were sold. The ticket sales raised $64,000, and Tioga Downs owner Jeff Gural matched the donation, bringing the total up to $128,000.

“Our veterans and their families hold a special place in my heart,” said Gural. “This contribution stands as an expression of our gratitude for all of their service and sacrifice to our country.”

According to Gural, Tioga Downs holds a benefit concert every year, and this year’s concert raised more money than any of the previous benefit concerts. Gural attributed the success to the band that performed this year. Tickets for the Three Dog Night concert sold out within just a few weeks.

The funds presented to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group on Friday will support the organization’s work of educating the community on veteran needs, providing support for the well-being of veterans, and more.