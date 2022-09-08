NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — For workers at Tioga Downs, finding a place for affordable childcare is no longer an issue, as the casino announced the opening of a new daycare center for its employees.

One of the area’s largest employers is now offering childcare after receiving an NYS Office of Children and Family Services licensing.

Employees and their families receive a reduced cost to utilize the facilities.

“We understand the stress of finding quality and affordable care for your children while at work,” says Owner Jeff Gural. “Our new childcare center helps us help our employees while also being able to offer something great to future employees,” Gural said.

The daycare is open Sunday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and offers care to children from ages six weeks to 12 years old. The facility is located directly across the street from Tioga Downs Casino.

For any additional information about Tioga Downs Daycare Center, you can do so by emailing Candis Seeley.