Tioga Downs planning layoffs in March, per WARN Notice

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga Downs Resort and Casino plans to layoff 68 employees in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions placed on casinos and food service, according to a recent WARN Notice.

The business has placed employees on furlough since March 16, 2020 and 68 employees will be terminated as of March 11, 2021 due to not having all of its Casino and food service operations open under the New York State Re-Opening plan.

More than 600 employees are listed as “affected” in the WARN Notice.

The casino is able to work with limited service inside and must have barriers between players at tables and slot machines.

Employees and guests are “committing” to follow a “We’re a Safe Bet!” program.

-All employees have to pass a COVID-19 antibody test or COVID-19 viral test before returning to work.

-All employees have received training from the Regional Safety & Risk Officer on COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols.

-An air plasma generator and UV duct system has been installed to constantly purify the air and reduce microorganisms and pollutants by more than 99 percent across the facility.

-Air filters have been upgraded to MERV-13 in accordance with government guidance.

-Specially trained “Safety Ambassadors” team has been put in place to ensure compliance and to properly clean and disinfect all areas.

The casino reopened with those limited services in September 2020 after several months of being closed.