Tioga Downs prepares to reopen casino in phase 4

NICHOLS, NY (WETM) – While race tracks are set to reopen without fans on June 1st, Tioga Downs is planning to make a few changes among the reopening of the casino in phase 4.

Governor Cuomo announced that race tracks, including horse-racing tracks and automobile race tracks across the state, will be allowed to resume racing.

Jeff Gural, chairman of American Racing & Entertainment, stated that he initially planned on holding off opening the race tracks until the casino reopened, but because people were training the horses with no income he decided to reopen it on June 1st.

“It’s not like other businesses where you can just turn out the lights and furlough your employees and lock the doors,” said Gural.

“I think we’ll limit the number of people that can be in the casino. We’re going to focus on trying to have people eat outside, I think people would be more comfortable with eating outside,” said Gural.