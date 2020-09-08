Tioga Downs reopening on Sept. 9 with slots, sportsbook; hotel reopening Sept. 11

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga Downs Casino Resort is planning to reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m., pending regulatory approval, according to the casino.

Approximately 350 slot machines will be open, as well as the FanDuel Sportsbook. The poker room, tables games and simulcast will remain closed until further notice, per New York guidelines.

Coasters Sports Bar, Java G’s Café and P.J. Clarke’s Restaurant will also be open and will operate under New York State guidelines.

The casino will be open Sunday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Fridays & Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The hotel at Tioga Downs Casino Resort will re-open on Friday, September 11, and will start taking reservations on Wednesday, September 9.