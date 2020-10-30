Tioga Downs warns of social media hack

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga Downs Casino Resort is warning the public of a social media contest that appears to have been hacked.

“We at Tioga Downs Casino Resort are aware of the Facebook accounts that are impersonating us as a result of our recent social media contest. We are continuing to investigate the situation to resolve this issue and ultimately protect our many followers. Please be aware that we NEVER request any bank or credit card information. We ask for only three pieces of information for contest participants – your name, phone number, and email address so we can contact directly if you are a selected winner. Also, we NEVER direct message any contest submitters through Facebook, nor will we send any friend requests.

Please note the contest will end on Monday, November 2, at 11:59pm and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, November 3.”