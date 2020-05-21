Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes to reopen in phases

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The campgrounds, recreation areas, and day-use restroom facilities at Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes in Tioga County will begin reopening in phases.

Lambs Creek Boat Launch and Lawrence Recreation Area will reopen on May 20

Select day-use restroom facilities to reopen on May 22 with completion of most day-use restroom facility re-openings expected by June 1

Campgrounds to reopen to the visiting public on June 3

Many day-use facilities and lake access areas such as boat launches, picnic areas, fishing piers and viewing areas were not impacted by closures and will remain open

The Visitors Center, swimming beaches, life jacket loaner stations and playgrounds will remain closed at this time. An official date for the reopening of these facilities has not yet been determined.

Those with reservations at campgrounds booked through June 2, 2020, will receive full automatic refunds, processed with no cancellation fees. To those whose reservations were impacted directly due to the closure at Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lake campgrounds and have not received a full refund, please wait 10 business days after the start date of your reservation to be processed.

If you still have not received a refund, please visit www.recreation.gov/contact-us and fill out the “contact us” form at the bottom of the page.

“The health and wellness of our employees, volunteers, partners and the visiting public is our top priority. We understand the frustration everyone must be experiencing, however we sincerely appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this time,” said Rob Schnell, acting chief of Flood Risk Management, Baltimore District. “We will continue to work diligently while assessing the situation in order to determine how to best proceed with our phased reopening plan going forward.”

The Army Corps requests that all visitors recreate responsibly by following the guidelines established by the Army Corps and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania:

Practice responsible social distancing by staying at least six feet away from those outside of your household unit.

When social distancing is not possible, we strongly encourage the use of a mask or face covering.

Avoid crowds or gatherings of 25 of more.

Stay away from recreation areas if you are exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms.

Properly dispose of your waste and items such as masks and disposable gloves.

Bring your own lifejacket if you plan on recreating in or near the water.

We highly recommend that you utilize the day-use restroom facilities to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after blowing your nose, coughing, and/or sneezing. As mentioned, some day-use restroom facilities will open May 22 with most day-use restroom facilities to reopen to the visiting public on June 3.

When using and exiting public restrooms, whenever possible, use a paper towel to grab the door handle to avoid recontamination to your hands.

If soap and water are not readily available, we highly recommend the use of a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Please keep in mind that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.

The Army Corps will continue to monitor COVID-19 guidance from local, state and federal officials as the pandemic continues and as information evolves, may update their phased reopening plan and/or operating conditions.

The public is encouraged to monitor the Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque website and Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.