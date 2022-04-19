TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man not allowed to carry a gun has been accused of threatening to kill another man, shouting expletives at him, and later bringing a loaded gun onto school property, according to police.

Michael Gilbert, 63, was arrested on April 5 after Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield responded to a home on Hillview Lane in Tioga. According to the criminal complaint filed for Gilbert, the report claimed “Gilbert was at his neighbor’s home threatening his life and acting erratic.” Gilbert allegedly yelled at his neighbor, “I’ll shoot your f—— head off.”

While police went to the scene, they reportedly saw Gilbert in the parking lot of Williamson High School. Police interviewed him and patted him down, at which point the affidavit said Gilbert told police he had a gun in his front coat pocket. According to the criminal complaint, police allegedly found a loaded silver .22 long rifle Walther Firearms PPK handgun. Police said they later determined Gilbert was not licensed to carry a gun and had a previous conviction.

The neighbor told police that Gilbert had come to his house and threatened him because Gilbert had found out the neighbor had called police for a domestic incident earlier that day. The affidavit said Gilbert told police he had no intention of using the gun on his neighbor or anyone else.

Gilbert was charged with Prohibited Possession of a Firearm, Firearm not to be carried without a License, Possession of a Weapon on School Property, Making Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Harassment.